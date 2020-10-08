Cancelled: JP Trick-Or-Treating on Centre & South Streets

The most horrible monster is COVID-19 this Halloween, and it's causing everyone to don a mask they'd prefer they didn't have to wear. And Coronavirus has led to one of Jamaica Plain's most beloved Halloween traditions to be cancelled.



Every Halloween costumed children go from business to business on Centre and South streets collecting candy. But not this year...

JP Business & Professional Assoc.

"After careful consideration, the JP Business & Professional Association have decided to cancel their traditional Trick-or-Treat on the Street for businesses in the Centre/South district. With the recent uptick in COVID cases in Massachusetts, JP BAPA felt that the risks could not be taken," said JP Centre/South Main Streets in an email. "Residents are encouraged to continue to support their favorite local businesses as we continue to weather these difficult times."