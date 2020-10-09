Developer Redesigns 3326 Washington St. Project with COVID-Focused Strategies

The developer of a Washington Street project has redesigned its proposal that would be more apropos for a COVID-19 world.



"Last March, with the onset of COVID and the uncertainties it brought, we temporarily put the project on pause to evaluate the building program and design, but I am happy to say we are back! We have developed a revised design that we feel is stronger and more resilient for a post-Covid Boston," said Wyatt Komarin, founder of design and real estate development company Primary, about the proposal for 3326 Washington St.

The building that is presently there was most recently home to J.P. Auto Glass, and dates back to the 1850s.

Komarin told Jamaica Plain News that Primary outlined COVID-focused strategies for the project that include:

Increased average size of units by reducing unit count from 47 to 43, giving each unit more living space

Creation of 1BR Flex units with a flexible in-unit home office/den/childcare space

Increased number of private terraces, allowing residents a private individual space to go outside and have fresh air

Larger amenity areas, including a larger shared roof terrace area, to accommodate more social distancing within these spaces

An improved and enlarged bike storage facility design, to promote and provide easier access to this socially distant form of transit

There would be three studio apartments, 18 one-bedroom units, 11 one-bedroom units with dens, and 11 two-bedrooms. The project would include 23 percent of units being affordable, which fits the guidelines of Plan: JP/Rox.

There would also be more indoor common space, going from 1,566 sq. ft. to 1,833 sq. ft.

One big change is there would no longer be commercial space on the first floor. Previously, the project included 2,661 sq. ft.

"The decision to remove the commercial space was twofold – 1) given that the total SF of the project is constrained, in order to provide the items listed above which we feel are of utmost importance, it was necessary to utilize the commercial space to do so," wrote Komarin. "2) Yes – given the uncertainty and difficulties projected for commercial businesses going forward, and the low absorption of existing commercial space along that corridor, the project cannot financially support the buildout of that kind of space only to have it sit empty for possibly years on end. This is especially true given that the project is 23% affordable, so the project financials cannot provide any more internal subsidy."