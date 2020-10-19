Arborway Parkway Improvements Virtual Public Meeting Oct. 21

DCR will be hosting a virtual public meeting to discuss the Arborway Parkway Improvements Project on Oct. 21.



During the meeting, slides showing the three proposed design alternatives for the Arborway Parkway Improvement Project. The public may ask questions using the “chat” function during and after the presentations.

The presentation will be viewable after the public meeting on DCR’s website, and available by clicking here.

The meeting will be from 6:30-8 pm. Participants must register to view the presentation and submit questions and/or comments. Attendees who call in without registering will be in listen-only mode. If you prefer to call in using your telephone, call 415-655-0060, access code 574-108-511.

Click here to register for the meeting.