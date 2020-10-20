You Can Enter Boston’s Pumpkin Carving Contest Up to Halloween Night

Having no trick-or-treating this year has certainly put a damper on Halloween. But Mayor Marty Walsh and the city are trying their best to put a good spin on it by holding a pumpkin carving contest.



Photo submissions for Boston's online pumpkin carving contest with photo submissions are allowed from October 14 until midnight on Halloween (11:59 pm on October 31). Complete rules and submission instructions are available at boston.gov/pumpkins.

Entering your jack-o’-lantern into the contest will make you eligible for the chance to win one of three iPads provided by Xfinity. Winners will be selected from three categories: Most Creative; Scariest; and Boston Parks themed.

Mayor Walsh and the Parks Department want to recognize the effort that Boston residents of all ages put into carving their jack-o’-lanterns and give everyone the chance to display their artistry.

If you're looking for inspiration the city is offering free downloadable stencils available for use as a guide to help you carve your pumpkin. Stencil images include the Parks Department logo, a death’s head from a historic gravestone, George Washington, Mrs. Mallard, and a Boston Park Ranger silhouette. Visit boston.gov/pumpkins to download and print the stencils.

Please share your work by tagging @BostonParksDept on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Hashtag your posts with #BosPumpkinDept and you may see your pumpkin on social media.

The city wants to remind people that after Halloween, you should compost your pumpkin. Keep an eye out for dates, times, and locations where you can Feed the Monster, a pumpkin composting event hosted by the Parks Department working in partnership with the Boston Environment Department that will be in parks across the city. If you can’t make it to Feed the Monster, you can compost your pumpkin during the Leaf and Yard Waste pick up dates provided by the Department of Public Works.