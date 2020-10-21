Halloween Story Walk & Activity Packages in Hyde and Jackson Squares

Celebrate Halloween with a Story Walk by taking a stroll down from Hyde Square to Jackson Square and grab a kids' activity bag with games and treats.



The Story Walk can be completed at any time between October 26th and 31st. While walking you read from the children's book Just a Minute: A Trickster Tale and Counting Book by Yuyi Morales, which will be hanging in business windows from October 26th to October 31st.

There will be two routes that you can follow: one starting at Jackson Square and the other from the Connolly Branch of the Boston Public Library. Both routes end at the Blessed Sacrament Plaza where there will be a photo booth set up.

Before completing the Story Walk, people can pick up packages with activities, crafts, games, and treats. The packages will be available to pick up at the following times and locations on a first come first serve basis:

Hyde Square Task Force (30 Sunnyside St.) on Friday, October 23 from 3-6 pm and Saturday, October 24th from noon-2 pm.

The Connolly Branch of the Boston Public Library during their BPL to go hours starting on October 19th.

Mildred Hailey Apartments during meal distribution at the Tree of Life Office (295 Centre St. #31) on Wednesday, October 21st, Friday, October 23rd, and Monday, October 26th from 9 am - noon.

Please wear a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines while completing the Story Walk. This is made possible by Hyde Square Task Force, The Connolly Branch of the Boston Public Library, Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation, Tree of Life, and Boston’s Latin Quarter. For more information, contact Sarah at sarah@hydesquare.org or 617-318-6610.