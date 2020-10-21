Virtual Meetings to Discuss Redevelopment of Mildred Hailey Apartments Oct. 22 & Nov. 5

There will be two virtual community meetings to discuss the proposed redevelopment plans of the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments.



The proposal is just Phase I of the redevelopment of the Mildred Hailey Apartments. It would include a 1-to-1 replacement of the existing 253 public housing units and add 435 more housing units. The 435 units would be deemed affordable and upper middle-income apartments.

On Oct. 22nd there will be the initial meeting of the Impact Advisory Group (IAG). The primary focus of the meeting will be an introduction and overview of the project and discussion of its components with the IAG and development team from The Community Building, Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation (JPNDC), and Urban Edge. They are referring to themselves as Centre Street Partners LLC, according to a Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) email.

The meeting is regarded as working session and opportunity for discussion between the IAG and the development team. There will be time on the agenda for questions and comments from meetings attendees. There will also be a follow-up public meeting will on November 5, 2020.

This meeting will be on Zoom. You must register using this link, and then you will receive a confirmation email with instructions for joining the meeting. You can register in advance here: bit.ly/MildHiag1