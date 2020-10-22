Man Found Shot Dead on Parker Street on Wednesday Night

Boston Police are investigating the shooting death of a man who was found on Parker Street in Jamaica Plain.



Chris Helms

Officers from Boston Police District E-13 responded to a call for shot spotter activation in the area of 950 Parker St. around 6:51 pm on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers saw a male in his mid-forties suffering from gunshot wounds, according to BPDnews.com. Boston EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where he died to his injuries.

The Boston Police Department is actively investigating the shooting and asks anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.

To those who find themselves in need of emotional support or simply needing to talk to someone about distressing events in our community, the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (NTT) provides free, private support 24/7 at (617) 431-0125 or by visiting BPHC.org/trauma.