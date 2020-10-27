Police Arrest Suspect in Parker Street Homicide

A 26-year-old Roxbury man has been arrested in Brockton in the Oct. 21 shooting death of a victim who was found on Parker Street.



The Boston Police Fugitive Unit, Brockton Police, and Massachusetts State Police made an onsite warrant arrest of Uhmari Bufford, 26, on Oct. 23, according to BPDnews.com. The warrant out of Roxbury District Court charges Bufford with murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

On Oct. 21, officers from Boston Police District E-13 responded to a call for shot spotter activation in the area of 950 Parker St. around 6:51 pm. Upon arrival, officers saw a male in his mid-forties suffering from gunshot wounds, according to BPDnews.com. Boston EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.