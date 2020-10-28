Public Virtual Meeting to Discuss Renovating Egleston Square Branch Library on Oct. 29

Everyone is welcome to attend a virtual community meeting to discuss how to improve the Egleston Square Branch Library.



The discussion will focus on existing library conditions and opportunities of improvement. The meeting will be on Oct. 29 at 6:30 pm on Zoom (please see image for meeting info).

Previously, there was study in the FY19 budget for a programming study of the Egleston Square Branch to assess the interior and exterior physical conditions of the building and to identify the library needs of the community. That study was was allotted a $12.1 million budget for renovations.