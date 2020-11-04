Community Servings Launches Thanksgiving Fundraiser with Support from Whole Foods

Community Servings, a Jamaica Plain based nonprofit provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition services, is running its annual community bake sale-style fundraiser that helps feed chronically and critically ill neighbors across Massachusetts.



The 28th annual Pie in the Sky fundraiser’s sponsor is Whole Foods Market, which will also donate proceeds from sales of select pies in stores ahead of Thanksgiving.

“Pie in the Sky has been our most successful fundraiser historically, and, with the help of Whole Foods Market and other longtime sponsors and supporters, we won’t let the challenges of 2020 hinder our mission. In fact, this year calls for more pie!” said David B. Waters, CEO of Community Servings. “‘More pie’ means helping us make more nourishing meals that improve the health and well-being of thousands of individuals who we serve with deliveries from our Jamaica Plain kitchen. We appreciate everyone’s support.”

The coronavirus pandemic prompted Community Servings to reimagine Pie in the Sky to ensure staff, partners, and volunteers' health and safety. The organization streamlined the baking and boxing process, created a touchless distribution plan, and provided a much-needed reprieve to longtime restaurant partners and bakers who, for many years, have generously donated their culinary skills to the cause but are now challenged by COVID-19 themselves.

In 2019, Community Servings raised more than $850,000 by selling more than 25,000 pies prepared by an army of chefs, bakers, caterers, restaurant staff, and others. For 2020, pies will be scratch-made in Community Servings’ kitchen and by Boston Baking Inc., a family-run gourmet bakery in Hyde Park.

Those who make a $30 donation at pieinthesky.org will receive their choice of a fresh-baked apple or pecan pie, while supplies last, to serve at Thanksgiving. Each $30 donation covers a week’s worth of healthy meals for one of Community Servings’ clients living with an illness such as HIV/AIDS, cancer, heart disease or diabetes. Donors will pick up their boxed and sealed pies on Nov. 24 at a designated, outdoor pick-up site.

Whole Foods Market has supported Community Servings since 1996, helping the organization provide 95,000 medically tailored meals. From November 18 to November 26, Whole Foods Market will be selling specially baked apple and pumpkin Pie in the Sky pies in all of their Massachusetts locations and donating $5 from each sale to Community Servings. Each $5 donation will provide a day’s worth of nourishing meals to neighbors in need during this holiday season.

“The strong partnership with Community Servings has allowed us to assist in providing nutritious food to our neighbors across Massachusetts who are struggling with chronic illness,” said Jean-Philippe Scioville, Senior In-Store & Local Marketing Specialist at Whole Foods Market. “We are proud to sponsor the 28th annual Pie in the Sky and support Community Servings through our in-store pie purchases, reinforcing our commitment and core value to care for our communities.”

Other Pie in the Sky supporters include Coldwell Banker Cares, Digitas, ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers, and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

ScrubaDub, New England’s leading car wash company, will once again be giving away complimentary car washes (redeemable via email; valid after Thanksgiving) to donors who support the Pie in the Sky campaign with a “Pie for a Client” donation. Over the past seven years, the Paisner family-owned car wash company has contributed over $180,000 to Community Servings, providing many thousands of meals for their clients and caretakers. ScrubaDub has also donated over $300,000 worth of in-kind car wash services to customers who help them support the cause.