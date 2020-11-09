Community Meeting Nov. 10: Mixed-Use, 4-Story, 18 Units at 632-638 Centre St.

There will be a community meeting update about the development currently under construction at 632-638 Centre St. on Nov. 10.



Back in 2017 a one-story building was razed at this location and it's been a slow construction process since then. There is currently a four-story shell of a building at the site.

The proposed project is for a 4-story, mixed-use building that would be approximately 45 feet tall. The building would include four ground floor commercial spaces and 18 residential, including four affordable housing units.

This meeting will be on Zoom. You must register using this link, and then you will receive a confirmation email with instructions for joining the meeting. The meeting will begin at approximately 5:45 pm for people to join and troubleshoot any technical issues.