Videos! JP Celebrates President-Elect Joe Biden

Were you in Jamaica Plain on Saturday after former Vice President Joe Biden won the presidential election? If so, you heard church bells ringing, car and air horns honking, people cheering, pots and pans being banged, dancing in the streets, and a whole lot more celebrating.



Around 11:40 am or so word got out that Biden had been elected...

Can affirm, here on Seaverns! — John Hayden #BidenHarris2020 🇺🇸🌊 (@anvilwonk) November 7, 2020

The bells at the First Church in Jamaica Plain were ringing!

Mere feet away at The Monument people were celebrating!

JP is celebrating! Church bells, pots and pans, cow bells, voices, & car horns were such sweet sounds ❤️ @universalhub @02130News pic.twitter.com/XiEuB2J5yC — O3 (@OzonePhD) November 7, 2020

American flags were being waved proudly!

Farther down Centre Street, people packed the streets, and a cacophony honking horns and cheering rang out!

Jackson Square was packed with people honking!

Centre Street in Jackson Square is just full of people honking their horns right now. — Adam Gaffin (@universalhub) November 7, 2020

And people were dancing in the streets!

My neighbors are now literally dancing in the street! — Heshan Berents-Weeramuni🗳 (@wheresmyporsche) November 7, 2020