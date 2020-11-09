Videos! JP Celebrates President-Elect Joe Biden

Were you in Jamaica Plain on Saturday after former Vice President Joe Biden won the presidential election? If so, you heard church bells ringing, car and air horns honking, people cheering, pots and pans being banged, dancing in the streets, and a whole lot more celebrating.

Around 11:40 am or so word got out that Biden had been elected...

The bells at the First Church in Jamaica Plain were ringing!

Mere feet away at The Monument people were celebrating!

American flags were being waved proudly!

Farther down Centre Street, people packed the streets, and a cacophony honking horns and cheering rang out!

Jackson Square was packed with people honking!

And people were dancing in the streets!

