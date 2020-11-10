Trivia Challenge! Can You Defeat the Whiz of JP Facts?

How good are you at Jamaica Plain trivia? Good enough to beat the assumed JP trivia champ? Sign up for the virtual Jamaica Plain Trivia Battle Royale on Nov. 12, and you'll see how much trivia you know.



The evening will be full of facts, celebrity clues, historical info, and commercials from JP's local businesses.

Trivia teams will compete against Michael Reiskind, the vice president of the Jamaica Plain Historical Society, the president of JP Centre/South Main Streets, and secretary of the JP Business and Professional Association. Reiskind is regarded as the top dog when it comes to local history. Don't worry if you don't have a team, individuals can be placed onto trivia teams with each other. Competitors are also welcome to compete solo.

This is a fundraiser and all proceeds will benefit Jamaica Plain Centre/South Main Streets and its work to support the JP Centre/South business district.

There will be prizes first, second and third place from local businesses. There will be an Extra Dough from Blue Frog Bakery prize of $100, or $400 for the team that has the highest score that beats Reiskind.

Teams (4 to 6 people) and individuals can sign up by clicking here. Ticket sales end on Nov. 12.