Miami Restaurant Building For Sale as Residential/Commercial Investment

The building of one of Jamaica Plains' favorite restaurants is up for sale, and being marketed as a multi-family and commercial investment.



379A-381 Centre St is a four-unit building with two commercial spaces with current tenants Miami Restaurant and Atlantic Travel, and two residential units. All tenants are staying in the property by Massachusetts law because leases survive the sale of real estate. The new owner must adhere to the terms of the lease, even if it is signed by the previous owner.

According to the Assessing Department, the property was assessed for $1,078,200 in 2020. But assessments rarely equate to sale prices. The property generates more than $130,000 of gross income per year, according to FOCUS Real Estate.

The residential units are identical, consisting of four bedrooms and one bathroom.

The property is listed for $1.95 million dollars.