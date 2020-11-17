National Braille Press Names JP’s Chris Milmore as New Grant Manager

National Braille Press (NBP) announced it has promoted Chris Milmore from Development Associate to Grant Manager.





In his new role, Milmore will be responsible for writing grants and implementing fundraising plans as they pertain to foundations and corporations. The position heads a program that raises more than $300,000 annually to contribute to the overall fundraising strategy of NBP.

“We are excited to have Chris as our new Grant Manager here at NBP,” said Brian MacDonald, President of NBP. “Throughout his time at NBP, Chris has established an accord with our readers and individual donors. He shows a deep understanding of our mission.”

Milmore joined NBP in 2019 as a Development Associate where he managed the company’s database, coordinated mail campaigns, and represented NBP at conferences.

Milmore attended the University of New Hampshire. He grew up in Watertown, MA and currently resides in Jamaica Plain.