Jamaica Plain Students Earn St. Sebastian’s School Honor Roll

St. Sebastian's School is proud to announce the Honor Roll recipients for the first quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.



Recipients of these academic awards fall into three categories: High Honors, maintains an A- or above in all subjects; Honors with Distinction, maintains a B or above in all subjects; Honors, maintains a B- or above in all subjects; Effort, for marks of 1 or 2 in all subjects; and Superior Effort, for marks of 1 in all subjects.

The following students from Jamaica Plain earned honor roll:

Michael J. Kalinichenko, Grade 10, High Honors, Superior Effort

Maxim D. Kalinichenko, Grade 8, High Honors, Superior Effort

Luis E. Sosa Espinal, Grade 8, High Honors, Effort