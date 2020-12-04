Eversource Customers Automatically Enrolled in City’s Community Choice Electricity Program

Boston's Community Choice Electricity (CCE) program, which enables the city to leverage collective buying power of Boston to secure more stable and affordable electricity rates, and more clean power, will officially launch Feb. 1, 2021.



CCE is an opt-out program that offers customers electricity choices without any change in delivery or any contractual commitments. The city will begin sending notices to residents on Eversource Basic Service on Dec. 4. Those residents will be automatically enrolled in the program unless they actively choose opt out.

"Community Choice Electricity is integral to how we, as a community and as individuals, can act on climate change now. This program will help us make the best decisions possible for all residents, deliver on our commitment to clean energy, and put Boston's energy future in our hands," said Mayor Marty Walsh. "Boston is already one of the most energy efficient cities in the United States, and the start of the Community Choice Electricity program is an important step in helping us reach our ultimate goal of carbon neutrality by 2050."

Boston has contracted with Constellation NewEnergy, to be the supplier and offer three product options for customers: Optional Basic, Standard Product, and Optional Green 100.

Beginning Dec. 14, the Environment Department will host a series of 11 webinars for residents and businesses an explain how the program works, including customer benefits, electric rates and renewable energy offered. They'll also outline key features, and what to expect over the next few months as the program launches. Staff will be available to answer questions about the program and provide residents resources on protecting their electric accounts.

"As chair of Boston City Council's Committee on Environment, Resiliency, and Parks, I am thrilled that Community Choice Electricity will be implemented to decrease Boston's carbon emissions and combat climate change," said District 6 City Councilor Matt O'Malley. "I am grateful for all of the community advocates for their efforts in helping make this program a reality."

The program is also providing an opportunity for more than 20,000 low-income customers to have meaningful discounts on their electricity costs through the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) Program.

Boston has also partnered with NextGrid, which will build 100 megawatts (MW) of new solar PV modules within the state. When completed, the incentives from the new solar projects will provide an estimated $72 in annual savings for the average low-income household.