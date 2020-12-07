Restaurant Updates: Openings, Hibernations, and Coming Soon

It's a crazy time to operate a restaurant. Things are getting tougher for businesses as outdoor dining waned and ended with the cold weather.



Restaurants must also operate at a fraction of their occupancy. Fewer customers means less money.

That's led to something unheard of before the pandemic. Restaurants are going into hibernation for the winter. That includes the Little Dipper restaurant on Centre Street. They made the announcement on Facebook in mid-November.

They added they plan to host restaurant pop-ups, "...in an effort to provide opportunities for local Chefs, staff and old friends to work on their craft and provide take-out for our community."



Canary Square is not hibernating, but they announced they closed this past Saturday night, and will reopen once COVID numbers go down again.

On the good news front, Third Cliff Bakery opened in October on Washington Street. Definitely check it out if you have yet to do so.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Third Cliff Bakery & Cafe (@thirdcliffbakery)

In other restaurant news, La Patrona Mexican Grill will be opening at 360 Centre Street. That's next to the very popular Alex's Chimis restaurant. The business has applied for a license to be open from 11 am to 9 pm.

Also, Cada Dia Nutrition will be opening at 7 Burroughs St. According to its Instagram page, it's going to be serving healthy protein shakes, and energizing mega teas.