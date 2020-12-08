Get Great Deals by Supporting Local Bizs on JP Holiday Stroll

The JP/Centre South Holiday Stroll is a fantastic way to support local businesses, save with discounts and deals -- and you can also go on the stroll by shopping online.
The Jamaica Plain Holiday Shopping Stroll sponsored by JP Centre/South Main Streets, is running through Dec. 12. This is a self-guided stroll that can be done in person or online.
Check the JP Centre/South Main Streets' website will be providing updates through Dec. 12. The following businesses are participating in the stroll:
Boing!
George's Shoe Store
Kitchenwitch
Susanna
DVSTY
Salmagundi
Papercuts
Miss Laura's
On Centre
City Feed and Supply
Blue Frog Bakery