JP Holiday Light Show Now Through Jan. 3

The JP Holiday Light Show is happening on the steeple of the First Baptist Church every night through Jan. 3.

"It’s been a long and difficult year, and the need for celebration, hope, and spirit is more important than ever this winter," said Ginger Brown, executive director of JP Centre/South Main Streets.

The show will also feature drawings from Jamaica Plain residents!


This year's JP Centre/South Main Streets' projection show will be every evening from 4:30 pm to 9 pm. The First Baptist Church is located at 633 Centre St.

