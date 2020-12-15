Boomerangs Needs Donations: Fewer People Have Donated Items Since COVID

Fewer people have donated to Boomerangs since the worldwide pandemic began. And now the store is looking for particular items to support its mission.



"The good news is that eager thrift shoppers have returned to our stores in larger than expected numbers, we are finding that our inventory reserves need a boost," says an email newsletter sent by Boomerangs

Boomerangs is currently seeking all clothing items (especially men’s clothing), home décor items, kitchen/cooking/dining supplies (pots, pans, plates, silverware, and more. Please don't donate items with mildew, smoke, or pet odor, especially clothing, furniture and curtains.

You can read more here about what other donations are wanted. Also you can schedule a pickup for a fee, or drop donations off at the store during drop-off hours.

When you support Boomerangs you support are supporting the AIDS Action, as all proceeds from Boomerangs helps fund work to prevent new HIV infections and improve the lives of thousands of people already living with HIV/AIDS in Massachusetts.

In partnership with Fenway Health, AIDS Action supports programs that provide housing assistance, legal help, the Youth on Fire program that helps at-risk young people, and the ACCESS: Drug User Health Program. ACCESS works with injectable drug users to prevent HIV through needle exchange, HIV and other STI testing, education, and more.