Free Mobile COVID-19 Testing in Jamaica Plain

The city announced numerous sites this week that are offering free, mobile COVID-19 testing available to anyone regardless of symptoms. Along with a site in Jamaica Plain, there are also mobile testing sites in Roxbury and Hyde Park.



The city's mobile teams are in partnerships with Whittier Street Health Center, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center and LCG Boston, which are located in Roxbury, Hyde Park and Jamaica Plain.

In Jamaica Plain, testing is available in partnership with LCG through Wednesday, December 30 at the Anna Mae Cole Community Center, located at the Mildred Hailey Apartments at 24 Heath St. Testing is available to anyone at no cost and regardless of symptoms and insurance, and by walk-up only during the hours. Please contact the Mayor's Health Line at 617-534-5050 if you have questions. Sunday, Dec. 20: 11 am - 3 pm

Monday, Dec. 21 - Tuesday, December 22: 2 pm - 7 pm

Wednesday, Dec. 23: 10 am - 2 pm

Sunday, Dec. 27: 11 am - 3 pm

Monday, Dec. 28 - Tuesday, Dec. 29: 2 pm - 7 pm

Wednesday, Dec. 30: 10 am - 2 pm In addition to the city's mobile testing sites, COVID-19 testing is available at more than 30 locations across the city. Please call the Mayor's Health Line with any questions using 617-534-5050. View a complete list of all testing sites. As of Sunday, December 13, 2020, there were 447,170 COVID-19 tests of Boston residents. For all Boston residents, the current community positivity for tests increased from 7.2% for the prior week (November 30- December 6) to 8.0% for the current week (December 7-13), according to the city. The latest numbers of cases from the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) by neighborhoods are available online.