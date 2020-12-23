J.P. Licks: How Many Alcohol Flavored Ice Creams Have There Been?

Bourbon, rum, amaretto, Manischewitz, stout, are some of the alcohol infused ice cream flavors that have been served at J.P. Licks.



The newest alcohol infused flavor is caramel bourbon fig. It's a combo that blends bourbon-marinated figs with caramel into a sweet ice cream mix.

The ice cream shop also brought back its coquito flavor for National Coquito Day on Dec. 21. Coquito means “little coconut” in Spanish, and originated in Puerto Rico as a holiday drink. It's similar to the holiday favorite drink eggnog, and it is loaded with coconut, rum, and cinnamon.

"Liquor and ice cream go together so well -- any sweet creamy drink translates very nicely into an ice cream flavor,” said Vincent Petryk, founder, owner and ice cream maestro. J.P. Licks has 17 different stores, and Petryk owns all of them, as the business is not a franchisee model.

There actually have been too many alcohol infused ice creams to count, some examples include:

Myers's Rum Raisin, Kowlua (Kahlua flavor), Manischewitz sorbet (blackberry wine sorbet), Glogg (A sweet, spicy combination of port wine, brandy, oranges, spices, and raisins), Sam Adams Cream Stout, Wild Turkey Bourbon Frappe, Leprechaun's Brew (a hearty ice cream made with Sam Adams beer)–Glenlevit 14 Year, Irish Orange Sorbet, Black Forest, Coconut Lime, and Tiramisu.

Ice cream flavors are dreamt up by Petryk, and then production manager Beth Otis researches flavors, and current dessert trends. All employees and customers are also encouraged to suggest flavors.

It's important for the business to continually introduce new flavors or bring back old favorites. Especially during winter when ice cream sales drop somewhat, but Petryk said that increased hot chocolate and latte sales make up the difference.

Also, this winter is different, because like most businesses, J.P. Licks has had to change its business model due to COVID. The biggest thing was no more samples being handed out, which any ice cream customer can attest, is one of the best things about ordering ice cream at J.P. Licks.

As for some of the rejected flavors, such as Bloody Mary Sorbet and Pad Thai, the pandemic can't be blamed for their lack of success.