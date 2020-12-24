David Halbert Running for At-Large Boston City Council Seat

David Halbert is hoping the second time is a charm, as he's running for an at-large seat on the Boston City Council for the second time.



“Boston is an incredible city full of opportunity and possibility – but sadly also rampant inequality,” said Halbert. “Whether we are talking about housing, education, job opportunities, experiences with law-enforcement, among other critical issues facing Bostonians every day, Boston is not the same for every resident. I am running for City Council to work every day to provide the leadership, representation, and voice needed to ensure that Boston is a city that works for all, whether your Boston story stretches back generations or is just starting its first chapter.”

Halbert ran in the last election cycle for the Boston City Council in 2019. In the preliminary election he finished eighth to advance to the primary election, and finished eighth in the November general election.

Halbert was previously the Jamaica Plain liaison for former District 6 City Councilor John Tobin. Halbert also previously worked for At-Large Boston City Councilor Sam Yoon, as well as Governor Deval Patrick.

Halbert currently serves on the boards of the Greater Mattapan Neighborhood Council, East Boston Main Streets, and the East Boston Piers Park Advisory Council.

Halbert lives in Dorchester with his wife and their two daughters.