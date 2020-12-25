Emerald Necklace Conservancy Calling for Art Submissions from Young Artists

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy is calling all young artists to submit their best drawing, painting, collage or two-dimensional work of art for a chance to win a coloring book and be featured on the Conservancy notecards.



The Emerald Necklace Children’s Drawing Contest is going through January 4, 2021.

We are excited to announce our first-ever Children’s Drawing Contest. Park visitors ages 2 to 12 are invited to enter their best Emerald Necklace-inspired drawing, painting, collage or any two-dimensional work of art for a chance to win a printed copy of the new Emerald Necklace coloring book and have their art featured on exclusive Conservancy notecards

Click here to learn more.