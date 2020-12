A high end boutique with its own branded clothing items is opening on Centre Street.



Located at 668 Centre St., Nckls & Dimes, the store will be selling men's and women's attire, including sweatsuits, sweatshirts, luxury dress shirts, and more.

The store will also be both selling and consigning high end designer labels. A representative for the business said they expect to open just after Christmas.

