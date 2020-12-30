Footlight Club to Perform Virtual Shows in 2021

The Footlight Club will be presenting four productions virtually in 2021.

"These [shows] were chosen knowing the challenges and opportunities connected with producing them virtually," said Katie Swimm, Development Director for The Footlight Club.

The four productions are:

The Woman In White by Wilkie Collins, directed by Katie Swimm, with performance dates on Feb. 19, 26, and 27 at 8 pm.

Hedda Gabler by Henrik Ibsen, directed by Vincent Ratsavong, with performance dates on March 26, 27, and April 3 at 8 pm.

Rope by Patrick Hamilton, d irected by Dustin Todd Rennells, with p erformance dates on April 16, 23, and 24.

25 for 25 by Danny Ferro and Georgia Ladd, and the director and performance dates have not been chosen yet.

"This piece is part of our effort to produce new works by local area playwrights," said Swimm, referring to 25 for 25.

To prepare for producing a virtual show, Swimm said the production team are researching by watching productions that other theaters have done virtually

"We're watching anything and everything to get ideas, inspiration, and, sometimes, for a 'how-to' moment," said Swimm. "I'm reading as much as I can, as well, about the work that companies are doing across the U.S."

Without being able to audition in person, actors submitted monologues via video. Callbacks were held on Zoom, and shows will be shown via Zoom.

And when it's showtime, the performers will most likely be at their homes, and not with their co-stars. A few parts of the show may be filmed ahead of time and broadcast, but even then, actors will be performing separate from each other, added Swimm.

"We are very proud of the work by the Board of Directors that has gone into pivoting into a virtual season. This is a new effort for all of us, and we're very excited to take on the challenge and continue to provide all our patrons and friends the chance to see quality theatrical entertainment from their very own homes," said Swimm.

Ticket prices are $10 for online shows; $40 for a virtual subscription; $75 for a traditional membership. You can buy tickets at www.footlight.org, and all the details about connecting virtual will be emailed in advance of the show.