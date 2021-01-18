BPD Recovers 455 Grams of Cocaine from Armstrong Street Bust

Boston Police recovered 455 grams of cocaine and $260,000 in an investigation that led to a 33-year-old man being arrested.



Boston Police District E-13 Drug Control unit officers arrested Osvaldo Medina, 33, of Jamaica Plain, on Jan. 14, on charges of Trafficking Class B Drugs (+200 Grams), Distribution of Class A and B Drugs (2nd and Subsequent) and Possession with Intent to Distribute Class D Drugs, according to BPDnews.com.

The arrest was the result of a lengthy drug investigation in the area of 25 Armstrong Street in Jamaica Plain. Police placed Medina into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

Officers executing a search warrant at the suspect’s residence led to the recovery of more than $260,000 in U.S. Currency, approximately 455 grams of cocaine, which is worth about $27,000, along with several plastic bags of marijuana and other assorted drug paraphernalia.

The suspect will appear in West Roxbury District Court on charges of Trafficking Class B Drugs (+200 Grams), Distribution of Class A and B Drugs (2nd and Subsequent) and Possession with Intent to Distribute Class D Drugs