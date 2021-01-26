After 8 Years, Egleston Farmers Market is Closing

The Egleston Farmers Market is ending after eight years



The sad news was delivered via an email newsletter.

"We are sad to announce that after 8 lovely years, the Egleston Farmers Market is closing. From the Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Hall to the parking lot of JPNDC, the market has hosted many talented growers, artists, makers, movers, and shakers. Thank you to everyone for your support over the market’s lifetime," said the newsletter.

The market started in November 2012 at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Hall, and grew in size and popularity. There was local food, live music, and it eventually added an outdoor summer/fall market in the church parking lot. In 2014, the market moved to its location at the Brewery Complex and held its summer market in the JPNDC parking lot since then.

The 2020 summer market had been postponed due to pandemic.

The goodbye newsletter also provided a list of their "intrepid vendors" with business links and where to find them.