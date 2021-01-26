After 8 Years, Egleston Farmers Market is Closing

The Egleston Farmers Market is ending after eight years
The sad news was delivered via an email newsletter.
"We are sad to announce that after 8 lovely years, the Egleston Farmers Market is closing. From the Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Hall to the parking lot of JPNDC, the market has hosted many talented growers, artists, makers, movers, and shakers. Thank you to everyone for your support over the market’s lifetime," said the newsletter.
The market started in November 2012 at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Hall, and grew in size and popularity. There was local food, live music, and it eventually added an outdoor summer/fall market in the church parking lot. In 2014, the market moved to its location at the Brewery Complex and held its summer market in the JPNDC parking lot since then.
The 2020 summer market had been postponed due to pandemic.
The goodbye newsletter also provided a list of their "intrepid vendors" with business links and where to find them.
El Colombiano Coffee: now open at Monumental Market and online.
Gamma's Apothecary & Mumma's Hope Soap: available in their online shop.
Light of Day Records: now open at Monumental market and online.
Mr. Tamole: available in Formaggio's, Neighborhood Produce and local delivery via their online store.
Oake Knoll Farms (formerly Foxboro Cheese): some products available for shipping and all available for pick-up at their farm store in Foxboro.
Red's Best/Hooked: open at Hooked in Bow Market and available for pre-order or local delivery via Evergreen delivery.
The Food Project: available at the Lynn winter market and coming to the Dudley and Ashmont summer markets (2021 CSA shares available now!)
The Neighborhood Farm: available for pre-order pickups in JP, Roslindale, Needham and at their farm stand (2021 Flex Farm Memberships available now!).
Third Cliff Bakery: open now at Third Cliff Bakery & Cafe in JP and online.
Urban Kitchen Handmade: available in their Etsy shop.