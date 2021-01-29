Public Art Project ‘Wythe and Web’ Under Construction at JP Library

If you've walked past the Jamaica Plain Branch Library recently you may have noticed construction for a new public art project.



Part of the $10 million renovation of the Jamaica Plain Branch Library included funding for a public art project.

Jamaica Plain resident Matthew Hincman's project Wythe and Web was selected. The foundational brickwork has been laid, and some of the blue glazed bricks have been added. Additional thin bricks will be installed in certain sections by a mosaicist, according to the Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch Library newsletter.

For the current project, granite is currently being sourced and will soon be applied on top of the lower sections of the wall. The next step of the project will be for bronze chairs, which are being cast off-site at Sincere Metalworks in Amesbury, to be brought in and arranged on the lawn.

Many people may already know one of Hincman's sculptures, the famed Jamaica Pond Beach, 2006, which is a u-shaped bench at Jamaica Pond. Another one of his works located in Jamaica Plain is STILL, 2014. He is also a professor of sculpture at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, chair of the Fine Arts 3D Program, and serves on the board of the Boston-based nonprofit Now+There.