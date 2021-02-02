Massachusetts Dental Society Names JP’s Monteiro as Executive Director

The Massachusetts Dental Society (MDS) recently announced the appointment of association veteran and Jamaica Plain resident Kevin C. Monteiro, CAE, as the organization’s new executive director.



The MDS represents 5,000-plus member dentists and is a statewide constituent of the American Dental Association.

Monteiro, who has been with the MDS since 2013, most recently served as Managing Director of Strategy and External Affairs, where he was charged with overseeing the organization’s legislative advocacy initiatives, external communications, and strategic governance reform.

“Kevin has proven time and again that he is passionate about advocating for our members and working toward equitable access to oral health for all,” said Dr. MaryJane Hanlon, MDS President. “I, along with the MDS Board of Trustees, have come to value his thoughtful approach and commitment to collaboration. Under his leadership, the MDS is well-positioned for the first years of our new governance structure—one that he helped develop. I am very excited to welcome Kevin into this role and am very much looking forward to working even more closely with him.”

In the role of executive director, Monteiro will provide strategic and collaborative leadership for the Society and its affiliates, manage the activities of staff by providing vision and strategic leadership, and implement strategies for advocating on behalf of members and the oral health community with elected and appointed government officials.

“After an extensive search in what was already a challenging year, Kevin stood out among the candidates as someone who could seamlessly transition into this leadership role for the MDS,” said Dr. David Lustbader, MDS Past President and Chair of the Executive Director Search Committee. “Kevin has a profound understanding and appreciation for what our organization needs and has been contributing to the unparalleled leadership of the MDS and on behalf of its members throughout the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Monteiro earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Babson College’s F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree from Northeastern University. He holds a Certified Association Executive (CAE) designation from the American Society of Association Executives. He has been active with the New England Society of Association Executives (NE/SAE), having previously served as Co-Chair of the NE/SAE Young Professionals Committee and currently serves on its Board of Directors and Finance Committee. He is also a board member of Portuguese Americans for Higher Education.

“I am honored to continue to serve the MDS in this new and exciting challenge,” said Monteiro. “I have truly enjoyed working with my talented colleagues over the years, supporting and advocating for our members, and working to ensure that everyone across the Commonwealth has access to oral health care. I am looking forward to this next step in my career and the opportunity to help propel our entire organization forward.”

Monteiro will assume his responsibilities as Executive Director on January 18, 2021. He succeeds Dr. Robert Boose, CAE, who initially retired as the Society’s Executive Director in March 2020 after 18 years of service. Dr. Boose returned to serve as Interim Executive Director in July 2020 after the sudden passing of his successor Conor McNulty, CAE.