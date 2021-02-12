JP Arts Council ‘Optimistically Hopeful’ About 2021 Open Studios; New Council Members Wanted

The Jamaica Plain Arts Council sent out an email newsletter detailing their plans for 2021, a plea for new members, workshops, a call to artists for an upcoming show, and their thoughts on JP's Open Studios.



Chris Helms

"While we were all disappointed to cancel JPOS for 2020, the JP Arts Council Board continued planning. JPOS for 2021 is scheduled for September 25 & 26. This year, like last, the health and safety of our artists, sponsors, and community remains our paramount concern," said the newsletter.

A call to artists will be put out soon for Projections, a juried show in the spring that they're planning on being a virtual show -- with a hope it could be in-person if safe.

The newsletter also offered a plea for new board members and members in general.

"...it is important to note that our dedicated but small board/members simply cannot maintain the workload it takes to make Open Studios and other events and opportunities happen. Please consider helping out, joining the arts council, volunteering, offering a hand, lending your expertise," said the newsletter.

Members are also offered free artist workshops. Anna Koon will be the instructor for three monthly artist workshops in February, March and April with a focus on sharing and selling your art.

Please contact coordinator@ jpopenstudios.com or visit jpopenstudios.com/team if you're interested in joining the board, membership, or just have questions.