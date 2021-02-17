Mixed-Use Centre Street 18 Rental Unit Development Approved By BPDA

The Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) Board of Directors approved a mixed-use 18-rental unit, 4 commercial unit development on Centre Street earlier in February

Back in 2017 a one-story building was razed at this location and it's been a slow construction process since then. There is currently a four-story shell of a building at the site.

The new development will include approximately four income-restricted units, seven parking spots, one electric vehicle charging station, 18 interior bicycle storage spaces for residents, and eight exterior bicycle storage spaces for visitors.

The BPDA cited community benefits of projects include the eight bicycle storage spaces along Centre Street for use by the public, and accessibility improvements to the nearby sidewalks and pedestrian pathways.