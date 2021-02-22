Nikkia Jean-Charles, 18, Running for District 4 Boston City Council Seat

High school student Nikkia Jean-Charles recently announced that she is running for the open District 4 Boston City Council seat.



“From Lorna Rd to the West Selden Apartments, and Blue Hill Ave triple-deckers D4 has always been my home,” said Jean-Charles via press release.

Jean-Charles is a current elected member of the Mattapan Neighborhood Council, and is vying to replace Andrea Campbell, who is running for mayor. District 4 includes a very small portion of Jamaica Plain.

Jean-Charles lists her accomplishments, including fighting for more resources to keep the Lower Mills Public Library open and fully funded, and the senior lead community organizer at St. Stephen’s Youth Programs.

Her three main campaign platforms are: public peace, food abundance, and accountability/transparency. Jean-Charles wants to reimagine how society talks about public safety, food insecurity, and relationships between elected officials and constitutuents.

"I plan on bringing my perspective and energy as a young Black woman to city hall. We have an opportunity to set new precedents with this campaign and envision change on the horizon,” she added.