Coworking Biz Coming This Fall to Share Courtyard Space with Vee Vee & Espresso Yourself

An independent company will be opening a coworking space on Centre Street this fall.



"We offer flexible coworking memberships, offices, and high-performance meeting and event spaces geared toward the neighborhood. Before COVID, we also hosted community events and partnered closely with our local business neighbors," said Melissa Tapper Goldman, co-founder of The Village Works.

The business operates one other coworking space, which has been open in Brookline Village for four years.

The new Jamaica Plain business will be at 769 Centre St., AAA Appliances old storefront. AAA Appliances moved to the end of the block into a smaller space.

"We're especially excited to be collaborating with local gems Vee Vee and Espresso Yourself to design a multi-use shared courtyard for outdoor coworking and dining," said Goldman, a Jamaica Plain resident.

She added that The Village Works will complement other spots to work remotely in Jamaica Plain. She added, "I personally love JP's gorgeously renovated library and vibrant coffee shop culture, so our goal is to add to existing options for people who need a more professional place to be productive, meet clients, or grow their teams."