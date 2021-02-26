Mayor Recommends Five JP Projects to Receive $890K in Community Preservation Act Funds

The city announced the recommendation of more than $25.5 million of Community Preservation Act funds to 67 projects across Boston, including five Jamaica Plain projects.



Chris Helms

The Community Preservation Committee held a public hearing and vote on Feb. 11 in support of Mayor Marty Walsh's recommendations. The proposed projects have been filed with the Boston City Council for a vote of approval. Projects supported with Community Preservation Act funds need to create or preserve affordable housing, historic sites, or open space and recreation.

After this funding round, when approved by the City Council, Boston will have awarded more than $92 million to support 198 projects across the city since residents voted to adopt the Community Preservation Act in 2016.

The four following Jamaica Plain projects were recommended to receive funding for historic preservation:

$90,000 to preserve the historic 1760 Loring-Greenough House for critical repairs to the structure, including to the historic fabric of the exterior walls.

$250,000 for the rehabilitation and restoration of the historic 1919 Bethel AME Church building, making repairs and capital improvements to the masonry facade and entrance.

$150,000 to preserve the historic 1882 St. John's Episcopal Church building, making selective repairs to the masonry of the tower and elements of the south and east elevations.

$100,000 to preserve the historic 1856 First Baptist Church building by making repairs to stucco cladding in areas of critical loss of the exterior envelope.

$300,000 was also recommended to be used for open space and recreation to fund the Jackson Square Redevelopment Initiative Greenway to create new outdoor active and passive recreational space, including the installation of utilities, lighting and paving.