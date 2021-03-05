Franklin Park Action Plan Presentation on March 10; Kite Festival Not Being Planned

For the last two years input from hundreds of Franklin Park users has been gathered through surveys, visions sessions, and more to create a master plan to be used to make the park better for everyone who uses it.

The Franklin Park Master Plan team will present a draft Action Plan on March 10, with two identical virtual presentations to accommodate people's different schedules at noon and at 6:30 pm.

The city earmarked $28 million in 2019 to remake the park, with $5 million of that to create a maintenance endowment for Franklin Park.

City planners worked with landscape architects, planners, ecologists, community engagement experts to create a community driven plan.

Planners will share a preview of preliminary design ideas for Franklin Park and there will be opportunities for feedback. Please visit franklinparkactionplan.com to join either session.

This master plan is for the city-owned portion of Franklin Park, and does not encompass the state's plan for the Shattuck Hospital site. But the city will be coordinating with the state throughout the project to make sure each other's work is coordinated.

In other Franklin Park news, for now the Spring Kite Festival will not take place in May. Plans for events in July and August are still up in the air, and park organizers are hoping they can host the Elma Lewis Playhouse in the Park concert.