Emerald Necklace Bridges Aglow Until March 31

Since mid-February and through March 31, select bridges in the Emerald Necklace will be awash with an emerald glow – thanks to battery-powered LED lights.





Lights in the Necklace will celebrate the power of Boston and Brookline’s urban parks to bring visitors together, inspire and light the way in challenging times. Free and open to the public, enjoy the lighting on a series of iconic Emerald Necklace bridges, daily from dusk to 9 pm.

The Emerald Necklace’s 1,100 acres are home to more than 30 bridges. Connecting neighbors and bridging communities is what the Necklace was designed to do nearly 150 years ago by famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted.

This winter, the Emerald Necklace and its shared green spaces continue to be some of the primary places of community connection. Not only will the emerald lit bridges offer fantastic picture taking moments, it will bring some fun and light to people as they explore the Emerald Necklace while commuting, crossing the parks on daily errands, or taking a stroll or run through the parks in the evening.

“Our winters are already long, and this winter especially we need light, hope and safe opportunities and destinations to continue to enjoy the outdoors with limited daylight,” said Emerald Necklace Conservancy President Karen Mauney-Brodek. “We hope this limited-time installation will do just that – give folks an excuse and a reason for an enjoyable outing after hours.”

Information about each bridge’s history and significance in the Emerald Necklace will be available on the Conservancy’s website.

Illuminated bridges are subject to change so check the website for the most up-to-date details:

• Boylston Street Bridge in the Fens

• Liff Park Bridges in the Fens

• Chapel Street Bridge in Riverway

• Bridle Footbridge in Riverway

• Longwood Avenue Bridge in Riverway

• Leverett Pond Footbridge in Olmsted Park

• Ellicott Arch in Franklin Park

There's also a social media contest. You can win an Emerald Necklace Conservancy branded baseball cap. Simply choose to enter from any or all of these three categories: Best Selfie, Best Pet, and Best Creative Picture; follow @EmeraldNecklaceConservancy on IG and use the hashtag #NecklaceLightsPhotoContest to enter. Winners will be announced in April.