JP Library Stuff: Free Resilient Garden Kits, Social Justice Book Group, Snowflake Window Display

Even though libraries aren't open for in-person services, that doesn't mean the Jamaica Plain Branch Library doesn't have things to offer patrons.

For all you gardeners, the Jamaica Plain Branch Library is offering free "Resilient Garden Kits," seed kits for people in the community. The kits include seeds for plants like radishes, beets, carrots, lettuce, peas, sunflowers, parsley, cilantro, and more.

The project began last year at the Egleston Square Branch Library and will continue at a number of other BPL locations including Jamaica Plain, Egleston Square, Codman Square, Parker Hill, Mattapan, South End, South Boston, and East Boston, according to the Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch Library newsletter. Seed kits will be picked up during pick up hours, using the same contactless pickup method as for other items. Please check the JP Branch Library Facebook page for an update about when seed kits will be available to pick up.

This month's Jamaica Plain Social Justice Book Group will be discussing Susan Orlean's The Library Book on March 25 at 7 pm. Please email jamaicaplain@bpl.org to register.

Also, the Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch Library have decorated the front window with coffee filter snowflakes. Patrons may also add snowflakes to the window! Coffee filter snowflake kits are in the lobby and can be picked up during library hours. You can make a few for yourself and bring back one to add to the window.

The Jamaica Plain Branch Library is located at 30 South St., and is currently open for holds pickup and printing to go pickup only from 2 to 6 pm Monday-Thursday, and Friday 10 am to 1 pm. No other in-person services are available at this time.