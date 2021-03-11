Video: Preview of Jamaica Plain’s First Marijuana Dispensary Opening Saturday

The wait is almost over for Jamaica Plain's first recreational marijuana dispensary. Plus, the dispensary is co-located with the Core Social Justice Cannabis Museum.



"The first of its kind, Core aims to provide a platform for multiple perspectives relating to the defective system of cannabis law in the United States by curating exhibits that recognize and memorialize the inequitable events leading up to the multi-billion dollar industry that is cannabis today," said a Seed press release.

American Warden is the current exhibition, and looks at idea of incarceration and "brings voice to those whose lives were negatively impacted by the current inequitable system."

Some interesting statistics about Seed:

• 72% women owned

82% local investors

81% Black and Latino investors

> 10 years incarcerated by the Drug War

Seed shared a preview video of the business opening in Hyde Square at 401A Centre Street on Saturday with the festivities starting at 11 am.

It's going down on Saturday! 🎉 Join us at Seed & @coresocialjusticemuseum for: The first 50 people to enter will receive a swag bag and a VIP Cut Pass! The festivities start at 11:00 am, see you then. #seed #seedyourhead pic.twitter.com/pRDQVyX7zi — Seed Adult-use dispensary🌱💡 (@seedyourhead) March 10, 2021

The social justice museum includes an illegal grow exhibit, which will include fake marijuana plants and vintage cultivation equipment.