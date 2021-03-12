Strong Women Strong Girls Receives $25,000 Grant from Pure Leaf

Jamaica Plain nonprofit Strong Women Strong Girls recently received a generous $25,000 grant from Pure Leaf to support its mission to empower girls to imagine broader futures through curriculum based multigenerational mentorship.



With site locations in both Boston and Pittsburgh, SWSG champions the aspirations and promotes the potential of girls from under-resourced communities through innovative mentorship programming.

This International Women’s Day, March 8, 2021, the tea company Pure Leaf is partnering with SWSG to start a national conversation around the positive things that come from saying no. Working with inspiring women such as Lauren Simmons, the youngest female trader in Wall Street’s 225-year history, and Bilqis Abdul-Qaadir, the first Muslim woman to play in hijab in NCAA DI basketball, influencers shared empowering stories about how saying no to distractions, limitations and obligations that don’t serve a greater purpose enabled them to accomplish their goals. Stories were shared on Instagram and the @PureLeaf feed using the hashtag #noisbeautiful.

“We’re thrilled to be named Pure Leaf’s partner for International Women’s Day 2021 and be the beneficiary of this meaningful campaign,” said SWSG CEO Natalie Martinez. “This donation will enable us to continue to evolve our programming, and we look forward to engaging board, staff, volunteers and the wider community in a conversation around why no is beautiful.”

You can join SWSG in the #noisbeautiful conversation from March 8, 2021 through March 14, 2021 by using the No Is Beautiful AR Filter on Instagram Stories and follow @swsgboston, @swsgpgh and @pureleaf for more #noisbeautiful stories.

Strong Women, Strong Girls (SWSG) is a multi-generational mentorship organization that connects professional women, college women, and elementary school girls with mentors. SWSG recruits, trains, and coaches 560 college women to deliver group mentoring services to more than 1,250 girls at 85+ school and after-school sites.