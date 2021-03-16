Most Popular Dog Names in Boston & Dog Licensing Deadline is March 31

All dogs in Boston require a new license every year from the city, and the deadline to get one for this year is March 31.



There's been a significant increase in dog adoptions during the COVID pandemic, and the city wants to inform all dog owners that it's required to get a dog license every year. All dogs six months or older need to be licensed. The fine for unlicensed dogs is $50.

“A license is your dog’s fastest ticket home if they become lost, and it’s the law,” said Animal Care and Control Director Alexis Trzcinski. “A dog license is like an ID for your pet. If they ever get lost, the chances of you being reunited are much higher with a license.”

Please visit Animal Care & Control’s how-to article on how to get a license. It costs $15 to license a neutered male or spayed female, or $30 for an intact male or female.

Also, the city released the top 25 dog names for 2020 in Boston.

Luna Bella Charlie Lucy Lola Daisy Bailey Cooper Max Penny Oliver Teddy Maggie Stells Ollie Molly Lily Scout Rocky Milo Buddy Riley Finn Coco Winston