Most Popular Dog Names in Boston & Dog Licensing Deadline is March 31

All dogs in Boston require a new license every year from the city, and the deadline to get one for this year is March 31.

(Credit MSPCA-Angell)

There's been a significant increase in dog adoptions during the COVID pandemic, and the city wants to inform all dog owners that it's required to get a dog license every year. All dogs six months or older need to be licensed. The fine for unlicensed dogs is $50.

“A license is your dog’s fastest ticket home if they become lost, and it’s the law,” said Animal Care and Control Director Alexis Trzcinski. “A dog license is like an ID for your pet. If they ever get lost, the chances of you being reunited are much higher with a license.”

Please visit Animal Care & Control’s how-to article on how to get a license. It costs $15 to license a neutered male or spayed female, or $30 for an intact male or female.

Also, the city released the top 25 dog names for 2020 in Boston.

  1. Luna

  2. Bella

  3. Charlie

  4. Lucy

  5. Lola

  6. Daisy

  7. Bailey

  8. Cooper

  9. Max

  10. Penny

  11. Oliver

  12. Teddy

  13. Maggie

  14. Stells

  15. Ollie

  16. Molly

  17. Lily

  18. Scout

  19. Rocky

  20. Milo

  21. Buddy

  22. Riley

  23. Finn

  24. Coco

  25. Winston

