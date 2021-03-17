State Police Say Moped Operator Who Died in Forest Hills Accident Caused Crash

Massachusetts State Police believe that the driver of a moped who died in an accident on March 12 by Forest Hills was responsible for the crash.



State Police say that Joseph Pielmeier, 30, was not wearing a helmet around 6:45 pm at night, drove through a red light at the intersection of South Street and Arborway, and struck the side of a 2011 Toyota Sienna minivan that had the green light, according the Massachusetts State Police.

Pielmeier was thrown from his vehicle and struck the pavement. He was transported to Brigham & Women's Hospital and was pronounced dead on March 14, according to police. Police said Pielmeier had home addresses in Virginia, Boston, and Somerville.

The 3-year-old daughter of the minivan's driver was in a child safety seat in the middle row of the vehicle, and sustained a bruised shoulder when the minivan was struck. She was transported to Boston Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Police said that evidence indicated that the moped operator caused the crash, and that no charges will be filed against the driver of the minivan.

Police allegedly found a shoulder bag worn by Pielmeier in the roadway near his vehicle. Inside the bag police said they found two empty White Claw alcoholic beverages.

Multiple witnesses told police that the moped driver went through the red light and that the driver of the Sienna had the green light. Police believe Pielmeier was driving between 30 and 40 miles per hour.