South Street Mall Getting Makeover with Pickleball Courts, Water Fountain & More

The South Street Mall is in the midst of a facelift that includes new basketball hoops , LED lighting, and the installation of a drinking fountain.



The courts are being resurfaced and repainted to include a total of six pickleball courts as seen in the graphic below.

The two tennis nets and two basketball hoops will remain at the mall, said Liz Sullivan, Director of External Affairs and Marketing for the Boston Parks and Recreation Department.

The lights are being upgraded to LED, and a drinking fountain that includes a bottle filling option has already been installed.

Sullivan said the courts should be completed early April, and then the city will come back early May when the weather allows for the court painting.