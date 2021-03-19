Outdoor Dining Begins March 22 in Boston

Let's hope Boston sees a lot of warm days starting next week as outdoor dining will begin March 22, which is earlier than initially planned.



The city has received more than 434 applications of which at least 215 have been approved. Last year more than 550 requests for outdoor dining were granted with 415 on public property.

According to the city's website, eight Jamaica Plain restaurants have been approved for outdoor dining: Brassica Kitchen and Cafe; Brendan Behan Pub; Casa Verde; Jeanie Johnston; Little Dipper; Monumental Market; Soup Shack JP; and Tres Gatos.

Outdoor dining was initially planned to begin April 1. The Licensing Board has taken steps to streamline existing processes.

“Outdoor dining was one of the bright spots last summer and fall, and we’ve seen the benefits it has had on our neighborhoods: supporting local businesses, a safe and enjoyable experience for restaurant patrons, and an added resource for Boston’s small businesses during this challenging time,” said Mayor Marty Walsh. “I’m thrilled we are able to start this program even earlier, and I look forward to businesses and residents taking advantage of it.”

The city has worked hard to improve last year's outdoor dining program, as well as get as many businesses as possible participating in the program. Restaurants will once again be allowed outdoor patios on roadways, which helps restaurants with narrow sidewalks or no natural outdoor seating.

The city has focused on providing resources to businesses of color, and made more than 200 outreach calls to every business that applied for last year's outdoor dining program, according to a press release.

The city is also waiving all fees, including Licensing Board fees and fees for the use of public ways. Restaurants also being provided technical support to help make the process to apply and be successful with the program. Office hours and webinars are also being provided by the city to restaurants. The Boston Disabilities Commission will work closely with restaurants to distribute ramps to businesses.