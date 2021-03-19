Two Upcoming Development Meetings: Mildred Hailey Apartments; Faulkner Hospital

Two upcoming neighborhood meetings will continue to discuss two separate development projects. One the redevelopment of the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments in Jackson Square, and an addition to Faulkner Hospital.



The next meeting about Phase I of the redevelopment of the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments will be with the Impact Advisory Group (IAG) on March 22 from 6 to 8 pm.

Phase I of the redevelopment includes a 1-to-1 replacement of the existing 253 public housing units and add 435 more housing units. The 435 units would be deemed affordable and upper middle-income apartments.

This is a followup to three previous Article 80 meetings. There will be a presentation by the project development team, and a review of the project particularly related to mitigation and community benefits. IAG meetings are focused on the group, but there is usually time for questions from the public.

This is a Zoom meeting and you must register using this link. Once registered attendees will receive a confirmation email with instructions for joining the meeting.

There will be a virtual public meeting to discuss the proposed institutional master plan of the Faulkner Hospital, particularly an inpatient addition and parking garage project. The meeting will be on March 25 from 6 to 8 pm.

The proposal is for a 5-story, approximate 98,000 sq. ft. addition that would include 78 new inpatient beds. The project would also include adding three levels onto the east parking garage to add 171 new spaces, and replace the existing west parking garage with a new garage on an existing surface parking lot to support the inpatient addition. The plans also include a new driveway into the replacement garage from Allandale Street to help with vehicular traffic.

This is a Zoom meeting and you must register using this link. Registrants will receive a confirmation email with instructions for joining the meeting.