Check Out a Virtual Tour of the Curley House on March 23

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy’s recently expanded offices at the former home of Boston Mayor James Michael Curley, one of Boston’s most notable (and notorious) mayors. And they're giving you the opportunity to check out it out -- virtually.

Although the Conservancy’s staff have been working remotely for the past year, they can’t keep this historically rich landmark overlooking Jamaica Pond to themselves any longer. The Curley house, located at 350 Jamaicaway, is situated just across the street from Jamaica Pond, the largest standing body of water in the Emerald Necklace park system.

The 21-room, neo-Georgian mansion is registered as a historical landmark in Boston, however, the conservancy has not made any notable changes. The decision to open new offices inside the Curley House serves as a solution to limited space at the Conservancy’s existing Visitors’ Center on the Fenway while also increasing public accessibility to the house.

The Curley House was built in 1915, during his first term as Mayor, and he lived there with his family for 41 years. The home was notable for its shutters adorned with Celtic shamrocks – a controversial choice in the mainly Protestant neighborhood of the day – and exquisite interior features such as its three-story staircase and hand-carved mahogany dining room, which were purchased and relocated from the mansion of an oil executive in Buzzard’s Bay. From both an architectural and historic standpoint, the house remains one of Boston’s most significant estates, as beautiful now as it was 106 years ago.

The virtual tour will be led by Carole Mathieson, former Assistant to the Chief of Public Property at the city of Boston, and Board Member of Friends, and John C. Bowman, III, former chair of the Boston Landmarks Commission, and member of the Friends of the James Michael Curley House, Inc.

This event is on Tuesday, March 23, from 5:30-6:30pm, is free, but you need to signup by clicking here.