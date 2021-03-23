Walsh Confirmed Secretary of Labor; Janey Now Acting Mayor

Marty Walsh was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the secretary of the Labor Department on Monday afternoon, leaving Boston City Council President Kim Janey as the acting mayor.

Walsh was confirmed on Monday afternoon, and shortly thereafter resigned as mayor of Boston, held a press conference and posted a video.

Walsh also congratulated Janey, who has not announced her intentions of whether to run for mayor this fall. Janey becomes the first woman and the first ever person of color mayor for Boston. Boston has only had white men as mayors.

After the announcement politicians and supporters wished Walsh and Janey good luck.

Mayoral candidate and District 4 City Councilor Andrea Campbell congratulated Walsh, and wished Janey good luck, sharing a photo of herself with Janey, fellow mayoral candidates and at-large city councilors Annissa Essaibi-George and Michelle Wu, and District 1 City Councilor Lydia Edwards.

