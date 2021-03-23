Walsh Confirmed Secretary of Labor; Janey Now Acting Mayor

Marty Walsh was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the secretary of the Labor Department on Monday afternoon, leaving Boston City Council President Kim Janey as the acting mayor.



Walsh was confirmed on Monday afternoon, and shortly thereafter resigned as mayor of Boston, held a press conference and posted a video.

Boston, serving as your Mayor for seven years has been a dream come true for this child of immigrants born and raised in our city. Thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/fcKsaIk2Zd — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) March 22, 2021

Walsh also congratulated Janey, who has not announced her intentions of whether to run for mayor this fall. Janey becomes the first woman and the first ever person of color mayor for Boston. Boston has only had white men as mayors.

Congratulations on making history, @Kim_Janey. I know you are going to continue serving our city and supporting an equitable recovery from #COVID19. I am always here for you, my friend. pic.twitter.com/rR3lrOoMBy — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) March 22, 2021

After the announcement politicians and supporters wished Walsh and Janey good luck.

Mayoral candidate and District 4 City Councilor Andrea Campbell congratulated Walsh, and wished Janey good luck, sharing a photo of herself with Janey, fellow mayoral candidates and at-large city councilors Annissa Essaibi-George and Michelle Wu, and District 1 City Councilor Lydia Edwards.

It’s with excitement and joy that I congratulate our Council President, now Acting-Mayor @Kim_Janey. This is a historic moment for our City, and absolutely the beginning of a new era of female leadership in Boston. pic.twitter.com/4BH9L7Njs1 — Andrea J. Campbell (@andreaforboston) March 22, 2021

In the 199 years since Boston became a chartered city, all 50 people who served as mayor were white men. Until now. Congrats to @Kim_Janey on becoming the first Black, first woman Mayor of Boston! #bospoli pic.twitter.com/FE0tL8bJN1 — Aaron Dy, PhD 👨🏻‍🔬🏃🏻‍♂️ (@AaronJDy) March 22, 2021

Congratulations @MartyJWalsh. I'm looking forward to working alongside you in DC to make real progress for working people in the MA-07 & across the country. https://t.co/UDJx4CgpQq — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) March 22, 2021

I was proud to cast my vote for our new Labor Secretary, @MartyJWalsh! We will miss your leadership in Boston, but Massachusetts’s loss is our country’s gain. Congrats, Marty – I look forward to continuing to fight alongside you for America’s working families. pic.twitter.com/dY3TT08CyB — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 22, 2021