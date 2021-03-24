8 Condos Available: New Housing Lottery Applications Due by April 23

The city announced that eight condominiums are going to be sold to all first-time homebuyers through a lottery system.



There are several things to keep in mind for applicants:

Homes are sold by lottery

Only qualified applicants will be entered

The property is deed-restricted; owner-occupancy requirements apply

Income and asset limitations apply

You must be a first-time homebuyer

Homebuyers will need to complete an approved homebuyer education course prior to closing

Boston residency preference

Preference for households with a mobility impairment for accessible unit

Preference for households who meet or exceed the number of bedrooms

Below is more information about the units.

Income limits for qualified buyers are based on 80% and 100% Area Median Income Limits as defined by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Six condos for households at or below 80% AMI

One 2-bedroom, 1 bathroom units at $221,900

Five 4-bedroom, 2 bathroom units at $288,700

Two condos for households at or below 100% AMI

One 2-bedroom, 1 bathroom unit at $288,700

One 4-bedroom, 2 bathroom unit at $366,900

The 80% AMI 2-bedroom unit is built-out for persons with mobility impairments.

Units range from single story to three stories and some feature an unfinished basement and patio.

All condominiums have hardwood floors, central air, and washer and dryer hookups.

To qualify for the 80% AMI units, your annual income must be equal to or less than:

1 person: $66,650

2 persons: $76,200

3 persons: $85,700

4 persons: $95,200

5 persons: $102,850

6 persons: $110,450

To qualify for the 100% AMI units, your annual income must be equal to or less than:

1 person: $83,300

2 persons: $95,200

3 persons: $107,100

4 persons: $119,000

5 persons: $128,550

6 persons: $138,050

Buyer will be selected by lottery. The deadline for lottery applications is April 23, 2021. Click here for an application. Please call 617-635-4663 with any questions.

