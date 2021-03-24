8 Condos Available: New Housing Lottery Applications Due by April 23

The city announced that eight condominiums are going to be sold to all first-time homebuyers through a lottery system.
There are several things to keep in mind for applicants:
- Homes are sold by lottery
- Only qualified applicants will be entered
- The property is deed-restricted; owner-occupancy requirements apply
- Income and asset limitations apply
- You must be a first-time homebuyer
- Homebuyers will need to complete an approved homebuyer education course prior to closing
- Boston residency preference
- Preference for households with a mobility impairment for accessible unit
- Preference for households who meet or exceed the number of bedrooms
Below is more information about the units.
Income limits for qualified buyers are based on 80% and 100% Area Median Income Limits as defined by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Six condos for households at or below 80% AMI
- One 2-bedroom, 1 bathroom units at $221,900
- Five 4-bedroom, 2 bathroom units at $288,700
Two condos for households at or below 100% AMI
- One 2-bedroom, 1 bathroom unit at $288,700
- One 4-bedroom, 2 bathroom unit at $366,900
- The 80% AMI 2-bedroom unit is built-out for persons with mobility impairments.
- Units range from single story to three stories and some feature an unfinished basement and patio.
- All condominiums have hardwood floors, central air, and washer and dryer hookups.
To qualify for the 80% AMI units, your annual income must be equal to or less than:
- 1 person: $66,650
- 2 persons: $76,200
- 3 persons: $85,700
- 4 persons: $95,200
- 5 persons: $102,850
- 6 persons: $110,450
To qualify for the 100% AMI units, your annual income must be equal to or less than:
- 1 person: $83,300
- 2 persons: $95,200
- 3 persons: $107,100
- 4 persons: $119,000
- 5 persons: $128,550
- 6 persons: $138,050
Buyer will be selected by lottery. The deadline for lottery applications is April 23, 2021. Click here for an application. Please call 617-635-4663 with any questions.
