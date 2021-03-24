8 Condos Available: New Housing Lottery Applications Due by April 23

The city announced that eight condominiums are going to be sold to all first-time homebuyers through a lottery system.

There are several things to keep in mind for applicants:

  • Homes are sold by lottery
  • Only qualified applicants will be entered
  • The property is deed-restricted; owner-occupancy requirements apply
  • Income and asset limitations apply
  • You must be a first-time homebuyer
  • Homebuyers will need to complete an approved homebuyer education course prior to closing
  • Boston residency preference
  • Preference for households with a mobility impairment for accessible unit
  • Preference for households who meet or exceed the number of bedrooms

Below is more information about the units.

Income limits for qualified buyers are based on 80% and 100% Area Median Income Limits as defined by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Six condos for households at or below 80% AMI

  • One 2-bedroom, 1 bathroom units at $221,900
  • Five 4-bedroom, 2 bathroom units at $288,700

Two condos for households at or below 100% AMI

  • One 2-bedroom, 1 bathroom unit at $288,700
  • One 4-bedroom, 2 bathroom unit at $366,900
  • The 80% AMI 2-bedroom unit is built-out for persons with mobility impairments.
  • Units range from single story to three stories and some feature an unfinished basement and patio.
  • All condominiums have hardwood floors, central air, and washer and dryer hookups.

To qualify for the 80% AMI units, your annual income must be equal to or less than:

  • 1 person: $66,650
  • 2 persons: $76,200
  • 3 persons: $85,700
  • 4 persons: $95,200
  • 5 persons: $102,850
  • 6 persons: $110,450

To qualify for the 100% AMI units, your annual income must be equal to or less than:

  • 1 person: $83,300
  • 2 persons: $95,200
  • 3 persons: $107,100
  • 4 persons: $119,000
  • 5 persons: $128,550
  • 6 persons: $138,050

Buyer will be selected by lottery. The deadline for lottery applications is April 23, 2021. Click here for an application. Please call 617-635-4663 with any questions.

