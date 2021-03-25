Stonybrook Neighborhood Association Holding Competition for Large Mural Space

The Stonybrook Neighborhood Association (SNA) and SSG Development and Construction are commissioning a Boston-based artist (or artists) to design murals for a 2,500 sq. ft. space on McBride Street.



The murals will be on the Extra Space Storage building at 141 McBride Street. There are two areas of the building available, so there are two opportunities to submit mural proposals. Applicants are welcome to apply for one or both areas by submitting previous work.

The SNA has assembled a 7-member jury composed of Boston arts professionals and community representatives who will select the winners. Jurors include Museum of Fine Arts curator Karen Haas and co-founder of Artists for Humanity (AFH) Rob “ProBlak” Gibbs.

Prizes to be awarded include:

$500 for each semifinalist.

$5,000 for each finalist.

Please click here for more information and an application.

Applications are being accepted now and the deadline is April 17, 2021. If you have questions please email SNAmurals@gmail.com.